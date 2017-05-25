Former Cookstown man treated for shrapnel wounds after Manchester attack

A County Tyrone man injured in the Manchester terror attack is understood to be recovering after undergoing surgery for shrapnel wounds.

Tommy McCallum, from Cookstown, was collecting his step daughter at the Manchester arena when the bomb exploded.

Mr McCallum, who is believed to be in his 40s and lives in England, left the town some years ago but his parents and relatives still live in the area.

Mid Ulster Council chair, councillor Trevor Wilson, has been visiting Mr McCallum’s parents and said the news came as a total shock to the family.

“The family have told me that he has gone through an operation and he has shrapnel wounds but hopefully he is on the road to recovery.

“The family is obviously very anxious and has appealed for some privacy at this time.

“They have been taken back by the support of local people who have rallied around and offered their thoughts and prayers but equally they want privacy.”

Meanwhile, many local people have been expressing their sympathy with the victims of the atrocity by signing books condolence.

The books were opened by the council yesterday at Ranfurly House, Dungannon, The Burnavon, Cookstown, and the Bridewell, Magherafelt, to give locals a chance to express their sympathy.

Cllr Wilson, expressed his horror at the ‘scale and callousness’ of the attack. He said: “This attack is almost incomprehensible in its scale and callousness, and I know I echo the thoughts and feelings of all right-minded people when I say I was stunned, shocked and horrified at the loss of life and the injuries sustained. Our hearts go out to those families whose loved ones went out to enjoy a concert and who will now never come home.”

