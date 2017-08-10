Fun Day at Todds Leap raises £229 for the NSPCC

NSPCC Northern Ireland were recently invited along to a family fun day organised for staff at Co Tyrone firm Sandvik Mobiles.

The mining and construction company, based at Tullyvannon, Ballygawley, held the event for employees at Todds Leap Activity Centre.

The fun day raised £229.48 for the children’s charity, which runs the ground-breaking Speak Out Stay Safe programme across Co Tyrone. Speak Out, Stay Safe aims to visit every primary school in Northern Ireland .