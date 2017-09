An 18-year-old girl who lost her life in a car crash in Co Tyrone will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Hannah Molloy died following a single-vehicle collision on the Fyfin Road between Victoria Bridge and Castlederg on Saturday morning. It is understood she had been travelling to work when her car crashed into a ditch.

Her funeral will take place at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg.