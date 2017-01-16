Gables Restaurant owner fined over effluent discharge

A Tyrone businessman has been fined over £1,000 by Dungannon Magistrates after pleading guilty to "contravening the conditions of a discharge consent" at his restaurant.

Gables owner Malachy Hughes must pay £1,250 and an offenders levy of £15.

The Department for Environment issued a consent to discharge on May 28, 2015 but during November 2015 and December 2015 a Senior Water Quality Inspector (SWQI) acting on behalf of the department carried out site visits at the Cookstown Road eatery.

The Inspector identified a problem with the effluent entering the treatment plant, as work was ongoing on site to resolve issues; the Inspector deferred collecting a sample on this occasion.

On February 17, 2016 in accordance with procedures a statutory consent sample was collected.

The sample was analysed, the results of the analysis showed that this discharge had failed to comply with the consent conditions and was therefore unsuitable for discharge.

