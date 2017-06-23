Galbally cycle to raise profile of new charity

A group of cyclists from the Galbally area are embarking on an epic challenge of approximately 128 miles over one day to raise the profile of a new charity.

Galbaly men Paddy and Dermot Begley, Francis and Kevin McVeigh, Peter Quinn, John Joe Henry and Maurice McCluskey will be undertaking the challenge on July 1.

Cycling from Ireland’s east coast of Carlingford, Co. Louth across to the west coast of Bundoran, Co. Donegal, the team’s primary purpose is to promote the newly established Galbally Friends’ Fund charity and raise some funds along the way.

The Galbally Friends’ Fund Charity will support people who are living in the Galbally area with a palliative diagnosis or has complex health needs or exceptional circumstances.

The charity hopes to be able to support those living with a ‘palliative diagnosis’ for example, some cancers, motor neurone disease and other end-stage life threatening conditions such as pulmonary fibrosis.

Within ‘complex health needs’ ‘Galbally Friends’ Fund’, hopes to be able to support those receiving regular intense treatments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The charity, depending on its financial status, would also like to be able to support those who have recently had an acute episode of ill health that requires intensive care and long-term rehabilitation in the community.