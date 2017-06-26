Galbally woman Victoria Corr raises the fashion stakes at Down Royal

Dressing to impress paid off in style for Victoria Corr (centre) from Galbally, Co. Tyrone who won the ultimate accolade of the Magners Best Dressed on Magners Derby Day.

Victoria’s heading-turning trackside elegance caused a flurry at the fixture and earned praise from the fashion judges who praised her red bell sleeved pencil dress and hat by Laura O’Hanlon Millinery.

Victoria who is pictured with Chanelle McCoy (left) who hosted the event and Julia Galbriath Magners sponsor of the competition will get to live the millionaire lifestyle with an amazing prize of Three Nights in Miami followed by a Seven Day Caribbean Cruise.

Reflecting on a day of style and sport Julia Galbraith, Magners Brand Manager at Tennent’s NI said: “Always a runaway favourite with the fashionistas, Magners Best Dressed competition annually adds extra sparkle to a fantastic Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal.

“It’s a fun sidebar to the horse racing and, each year, we see more and more glamorous ladies stepping up for the challenge.”