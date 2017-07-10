Galbally young people ‘honoured’ for project

Young people enrolled on an innovative personal development project have been honoured for turning lives around and enhancing community relations in East and South Tyrone.

Launched last year with £92,618 from the International Fund for Ireland and led by Galbally Youth and Community Association (GYCA), the 12-month Game Changer Project has supported 19 individuals aged 16-25 to explore cultural identity, personal development, good relations, skills and employment opportunities.

The successful project delivered a focused range of accredited and non-accredited training alongside good relations workshops, team building exercises and study visits.

In June 2017, the International Fund for Ireland awarded GYCA £254,365 to extend the project for two years enabling more people to enrol and for additional further education and employability activities to be developed.

Allen McAdam, International Fund for Ireland Board Member said: “The young people involved in this project deserve credit for the achievements they have made through the Game Changer project.

“It is opening new pathways to learning, training and employment and helping turn young lives around. This project has successfully enabled people to reassess their prospects and take active steps to improve their lives. We are very pleased to support it for another two years.”

Leanne Skidmore, Project Coordinator said: “Game Changer addresses the issues that deeply affect the lives of young people and equips them with the knowledge, skills and competencies to build a more positive future.”