GCSE success at Aughnacloy College

Last Thursday 24 th August there was a lot of excitement and delight in Aughnacloy College as Year 12 pupils received their GCSE results.

The pupils produced an excellent set of results as the school celebrated another successful year. Members of staff were delighted once again to celebrate with Year 12 pupils on their GCSE success.

Year 12 pupils celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

Principal of Aughnacloy College, Colin Berry, congratulated the pupils on the results achieved.

He said: “I congratulate all our pupils on the results that they have obtained. We celebrate their achievements and efforts and are proud of their successes. “Once again the teachers and support staff dedicated themselves to enabling the pupils achieve their best. Thanks also to the parents of our Year 12 pupils for supporting their children and the life of the school.

“We wish our pupils well as they leave Aughnacloy College and continue on their chosen career path.”

Paul Bell, Chairman of the school Board of Governors also congratulated all the Year 12 pupils on their exam successes.

Mr Berry Principal Aughnacloy College congratulating some Year 12 pupils on their excellent GCSE results.

He said: “All the hard work over the years has paid off with excellent results. As the pupils leave Aughnacloy College the Board of Governors wish them well as they move to the next stage of their education and career.”