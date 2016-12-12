Generous McAvoy staff raise funds

Specialist construction firm McAvoy has shown a keen streak of generosity after its charitable staff helped raised vital funds for a leading cancer fund.

Staff at the Co Tyrone-based company raised £2,685 for Macmillan Cancer Support in Northern Ireland through a recent family day event and sponsored walk at Lurgan Park.

The event, which featured a barbecue and face painting, followed a two-mile hike at the park’s Boundary Walk.

This week officials from the charity visited the firm’s offices in Toomebridge to receive the cheque which will go toward its work supporting local people living with cancer.

The cancer charity is one of two beneficiaries nominated to receive funds from McAvoy’s charitable endeavours earlier this year, the other being Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Approximately 60 employees and family members took part in the sponsored trek and is among a number of fundraising events set to continue next year.