German beer stall to make Cookstown Continental Market debut

If you have a penchant for speciality ales and beers from around the world, you might want to head towards Cookstown next weekend.

For the first time ever the town's Continental Market will feature a German beer stall, where visitors can try out a range of speciality beers, as well as a variety of wines and spirits.

Just some of the delicious treats on sale

The new stall, which set up in town amongst a range of speciality vendors, will arrive in town for the market on May 20 and 21.

Everything from exotic foods to fashion, jewellery to sweet treats, and crafts to coffees, will be sure to entice and delight the crowds over the weekend.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the continental market takes place on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May and is part of Market Place Europe’s spring tour.

The market will feature over 40 traders from as far afield as Morocco, India, Belgium, France, Russia, Holland, Spain and China.

Giving the Cookstown sausage a run for its money

With all this, the town centre will be filled with the aroma of fine food and buzzing with activity with entertainment for all the family taking place over the weekend.

Saturday sees the stunning aerial dance performance of Fidget Feet taking place at intervals throughout the day as well as a musical set from Grafton Street buskers The FitzaFrenic who will be performing later that evening at Ranfurly House, Dungannon.

Sunday promises to be an afternoon of dance and music from a range of local talent, with Lauren McCrory, Glór Tíre winner 2017, bringing the market to a close.

There will also be face painting, balloon modelling and some famous faces making an appearance sure to amaze and entertain children over the two days.

The continental market takes place along William Street in Cookstown town centre from Saturday, May 20 (9am-9pm) and Sunday, May 21 (11am-7pm).

To facilitate the expected increased visitor numbers in a safe environment, a road closure will be in place from 11pm on Friday, May 19 through to approximately 10pm on Sunday, May 21.

The road closure will be in place from the Orritor Street/Coagh Street junction to the Burn Road/James Street junction.