South West College are excited to host the Get Engineering Careers Fair on Saturday, February 25 from 9.30am - 1.30pm in Dungannon.

The event is designed to inspire students to think about engineering as a potential career, engineering occurs in everything we see, it is much more than welding. This careers fair showcases how extensive engineering is from manufacturing and design to sales and marketing the perfect job could be here for you.

The event will take place in Dungannon campus, it is open to anyone thinking on changing their career or even making those important decisions to choose a career path.

Local engineering firms will be in attendance with their locally manufactured machines on display around the campus. This will give everyone the opportunity to speak to the professionals and ask questions about the businesses and job opportunities.

There will be information on engineering courses available through the college with tutors and students available to advise on courses and career prospects.

The Get Engineering Careers Fair will have a kids section which will encourage primary school children to take part in games and activities which are engineering orientated provided by the STEM Centre. This will include a 5m radius dart football game, 3D printed keyrings, virtual reality headsets, drone activities to get involved in and much more.

This year’s careers fair is expected to be the biggest to date with an attendance of over 25 engineering firms with many bringing along their machines.

With something to offer everyone on the day this event is not be missed.

For more information on the Get Engineering Careers Fair please log on to http://www.swc.ac.uk/getengineering