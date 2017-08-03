Get your dancing shoes on for Southern Area Hospice

Southern Area Hospice Services are on the lookout for local dancers to take part in ‘Strictly Goes Country’, which will take place on Saturday November 11, 2017 in Armagh City Hotel.

Last year one of the winner, Pauline Mallon hailed from Benburb and the organisers are hoping that other local people will follow in her footsteps this year.

‘Strictly Goes Country’ will see a number of couples take to the stage to showcase their jiving and line-dancing skills to the beat of country music. No previous dancing experience is necessary as training and dance routines will be provided by the show’s choreographer, Turlough O’Neill. Dancers are welcome to bring their own dancing partner.

Training will start on Sunday September 3 and will take place every Sunday in Armagh and on a Thursday night in Newry until the show on Saturday November 11.

Regional Marketing Officer for Southern Area Hospice, Anne Mac Oscar, said: “Strictly Goes Country is an excellent fundraiser for our Hospice. As well as raising vital funds to help us continue our work, our previous participants have got so much enjoyment out of it.”

For more information or to sign up contact Anne on 028 30251333 or email macoscara@southernareahospiceservices.org.