Growing your Business - a focus on exporting and trade finance was the title of an event hosted by Bank of Ireland as part of its Enterprise Week initiative (May 12-19).

Alan Bridle, UK Economist, Bank of Ireland UK provided guests with an up-to-date economic outlook, while Liz McCrory, UK Export Finance Manager and Catrina McNeill, Invest NI Trade Manager shared their insights into supports for Exporting and International Trade from their respective organisations.

Adrian McCutcheon, formerly of Omagh based engineering company Telestack which specialise in the complete design, manufacture, installation and commissioning of mobile, bulk material handling systems which they export internationally spoke about the crucial support Bank Ireland UK provided to the exporting business as it grew its world-wide presence.

The event was held in the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown and was hosted by Alastair Kane, Senior Business Manager, Bank of Ireland UK in Mid-Ulster.

Enterprise Week is the Banks own support initiative that actively supports local, ambitious businesses with a week-long series of events that provide networking opportunities as well as the chance share learnings and develop new skills. For further information on Bank of Ireland UK and their Enterprise Week, go to http://boini.bankofireland.com/business/