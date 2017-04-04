Guilty to smashing cafe window

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a Coagh man charged with criminal damage.

Luke Hamilton, 22, appeared by videolink at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred on October 29.

The court was told that the defendant sought to make restitution of £216 for damaging a window belonging to a local cafe.

District Judge John Meehan ordered pre-sentence reports to be carried out on Hamilton who is due to be released from jail on April 7.