Guy Martin officially confirmed for Cookstown 100

The KDM Hire Cookstown 100 organisers have confirmed that Guy Martin will return to the Orritor course in April on his Honda Racing Superstock machine, as exclusively revealed in the News Letter on Saturday.



Martin stunned the motorcycling world when it was confirmed in January that the Lincolnshire star had parted company from Ulster team Tyco BMW to join forces in the official Honda roads squad with John McGuinness for 2017.

The 35-year-old missed last season after he was injured in a crash at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2015. He won both Superbike races at the Cookstown 100 on his last visit two years ago and has been a regular at the Co Tyrone meeting, which is Martin’s former team TAS Racing’s home event.

Martin is required to compete in six competitive races in order to gain his licence to compete at the Isle of Man TT and will line up in both Superbike races at the Cookstown meeting on April 29 on his Superstock Fireblade SP2. He is also set to return to the Tandragee 100 on April 22 for the first time since 2005.

The news that road racing’s biggest name is lining up an Irish road racing double before the North West 200 in May is a huge shot in the arm for the race promoters.

Entries for the Cookstown 100 will close this weekend.