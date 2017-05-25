Hairdressers reaches grand final of L’Oreal Award

Local hairdressers Lorraine Quinn, Nicola Loughran and Make up artist Andrea Watters, from Surgery Hairdressing in Moy has made it through to the grand final of the L’Oréal Colour Trophy Award 2017.

One of only 36 hairdressers across the UK, THe Surgery Team will now compete at the L’Oréal Colour Trophy Grand Final on 5th June at Battersea Evolution, London. From 100’s of initial photographic entries, to 500+ regional finalists, and now just 54 salons from across the whole of the UK will compete at the highly acclaimed Grand Final in London on 5th June 2017. The finalists will have just one more opportunity in which to prove both their creative flair and technical ability in their chosen category.

The overall winners in each category will pick up a once-in-a-lifetime prize package which includes a European Trip to shoot their winning look, a fashion shoot with a leading consumer glossy magazine, plus endless opportunities throughout their winning year!

Lorraine said “With alot of dedication and passion ,to get to The L`Oreal Grand Final is a dream come true”

Book your ticket and come and join in the celebrations on Monday 5th June at Battersea Evolution, London.

