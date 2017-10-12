Have a fang-tastic time this Halloween

Dungannon will be bursting with great events to sink your fangs into this Halloween, with a spooktacular programme of fun and frolics for all the family to enjoy on Friday, October 27

The fun kicks-off with free Halloween Freaky Tales and art workshop sessions taking place at Dungannon Library and Ranfurly House before you get your little terrors in the Halloween spirit by bringing them to the drop-in Make Your Own Flying Bat Sculptures workshop from 4 – 7pm at Ranfurly House before the mystery of the Hill is revealed.

From 6.30pm the Hill will host spooktacular entertainment to be enjoyed until the night sky lights up with a grand finale fireworks display at 7.45pm. Come along and enjoy ghastly games, mystifying music, freaky face painting, brilliant balloon modelling, and dance along with our scary characters.

Are you brave enough to venture through the mystifying vortex tunnel? Stilt walkers and fire jugglers will certainly help to set the freaky, Halloween mood. A magic show will also take place sure to thrill and amaze all little monsters. A charity Fire Walk in aid of Muscular Dystrophy will also take place as part of the Halloween festivities in Dungannon at 7pm.

For more information on Halloween events visit www.midulstercouncil.org/halloween.