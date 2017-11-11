Castledawson nurse nominated for Macmillan award

A Macmillan Nurse from Castledawson has been shortlisted for a prestigious award recognising their inspirational work supporting people affected by cancer in the area.

Fiona Gilmour who works within the Northern Heath and Social Care Trust (Northern Trust) as a Macmillan Service Improvement Lead for Palliative Care was nominated by colleagues in the Integration Excellence Award category.

It recognises improved quality and experience of care for people affected by cancer through the development of new initiatives, products and services.

Fiona started her nursing career over 30 years ago in haematology and has been in her current role at Antrim Area Hospital for six years. She is passionate about raising the profile of palliative care and ensuring that the voice of people living with cancer is heard.

Fiona’s ethos of compassion and collaborative working has led to her success in delivering many palliative care service improvements within the Northern Trust and across Northern Ireland.

Among other initiatives, she has introduced a palliative care key worker role within district nursing, led on the co-design of a bespoke palliative care education programme for district nursing sisters, and developed a palliative care aide-mémoire tool for holistic needs assessments.

“There are lots of projects that I’m proud of”, said Fiona. “But I’m just pleased that I’ve managed to make some inroads into getting the palliative care message out there. It’s very rewarding to be able to make sure end of life care is the best that it can be.”

The awards, which are now in their sixth year are a perfect opportunity for us to recognise and thank pioneering teams and individuals who deliver the highest standards of care for people affected by cancer. The winners will be announced at the Excellence Awards ceremony in London next Thursday (November 16).

Last year more than 300 Macmillan professionals and representatives attended the awards ceremony.