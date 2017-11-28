Fiona wins Macmillan excellence award at London ceremony

A Macmillan nurse from Castledawson has won a prestigious award recognising her inspirational work supporting people affected by cancer.

Fiona Gilmour, who works within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust as a Macmillan Service Improvement Lead for Palliative Care, was nominated by colleagues in the Integration Excellence Award category at the Macmillan Excellence Awards.

It recognises improved quality and experience of care for people affected by cancer through the development of new initiatives, products and services.

Fiona started her nursing career over 30 years ago in haematology and has been in her current role at Antrim Area Hospital for six years.

She is passionate about raising the profile of palliative care and ensuring that the voice of people living with cancer is heard.

Local MLA Keith Buchanan congratulated Fiona on her success. “This award celebrates those with vision and commitment who have made a lasting difference to the quality of services offered to people affected by cancer,” he said.