Helping to change face of ageing locally

Businesswoman Lynn Elliott is changing the face of ageing after opening Northern Ireland’s first Home Instead Senior Care office - providing dignified homecare to older people in the province alongside exemplar dementia support.

Now she’s appealing to local businessmen and women to help make quality homecare a real choice for older people in Dungannon and Craigavon, one of eight territories available for people with a passion for care.

Moving back to Ireland in 2015 after working for IBM in Dubai, 42-year-old Lynn spotted an opportunity to bring something new to the elderly homecare sector, which helps older people continue living in the comfort and familiarity of their own home as long as possible instead of having to go into a care home.

She started to look at Home Instead Senior Care as a franchisor with a solid reputation, becoming the brand’s first franchise to open its doors in Northern Ireland later that year, covering the Down and Lisburn territory.

Proving there’s a clear demand for Home Instead’s unique relationship-led care and companionship model with visits that last a minimum of one hour, Lynn has seen rapid growth in her first two years of business. She now cares for 60 elderly clients and employs 40 CAREGivers – and is firmly realising her mission.

Lynn explains: “70 per cent of the care delivered in Northern Ireland is done via 15-30 minute care visits, that’s what people know. The Home Instead model is different. What we offer, matching clients and caregivers based on interests and hobbies and visits that last a minimum of one hour, was received with warmth and enthusiasm.

“The growth I’ve seen has far exceeded my business plan and that demonstrates what a great market Northern Ireland is for franchisees who want to join a brand that has a clearly defined mission, to change the face of ageing by offering a fantastic service to our ageing population.”