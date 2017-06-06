Local business celebrates first anniversary by raising £700 for Marie Curie

Sheena Kelly, of the Moy Larder has told Tyrone Times how they celebrated their first anniversary of business by raising almost £700 for Marie Curie.

The Moy Larder Coffee House and Cafe is renowned for its locally sourced food, homemade scones and bread, and coffee roasted locally in Banbridge by Ristretto Coffee.

Shena Kelly, Moy Larder

Shenna said: “During our Charity Week back in March to celebrate our first year in business, we pledged that for every cup of tea or coffee sold in that week we would give 50p to charity.

“Between that, along with tips and donations which were all added up, I am delighted to say that today I handed over a cheque to Eileen Kelly from Marie Curie for £693.50.

“What a great way to celebrate our first year of trading - thank you everyone for your support!”

