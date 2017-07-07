Motivational masterclass for local young mums

A group of young mums from the Southern Trust area have been treated to a motivational masterclass with BBC Apprentice finalist Grainne McCoy.

In total 147 young mums from across Armagh, Dungannon, Craigavon, Banbridge and Newry and Mourne have enrolled in the Family Nurse Partnership programme.

Aimed at first time mums, aged 19 and under, the same family nurse visits the family from early pregnancy until the child’s second birthday, taking them through a range of activities and supporting them with the many issues that families can face.

The programme has proven to improve health, wellbeing and self-sufficiency of first time young parents and their children.

Grainne McCoy, who also was a young mother from the area, has built up a successful career in the make-up industry. She spoke to the girls about her own experience as a young mum, shared her career path and of course gave some make up tips.

Speaking at the event Mairead Donnelly, Team Supervisor for the Family Nurse Partnership said: “Our team of Family Nurses support local young mums in giving their babies the best start in life.”