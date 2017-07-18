Stay safe this summer says Trust

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) are reminding parents and children of all ages to play safe this summer to avoid preventable attendances to Emergency Departments (A&E).

Dr Andrew Hammond, Consultant in Emergency Medicine based at Altnagelvin Hospital said: “During the summer months it is important to note that most A&E attendances for children happen at this time of year. Summer is a great time for children and young people to get out and be active especially in the good weather and long evenings. By following some simple safety steps some incidences can be avoided to ensure children have a fun-filled and safe summer.”

Here are some safety tips from Western Trust’s Emergency Department (A&E) that will help keep your child’s summer a safe one.

• Protect children from excessive exposure to sun - especially from 12 noon to 4 pm. Use a sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 15 or higher and drink plenty of fluids.

• Never leave children unattended in or near the water. Wear flotation devices at all times. Empty paddling pools or water play toys after use.

• Make sure children always wear a helmet and protective elbow and knee pads when riding a bicycle or scooter, Heeleys, rollerblading or skateboarding.

• When setting up play equipment including slides, trampolines and swings, make sure that there is plenty of space around the equipment. Don’t place them on concrete/tarmac ground and keep clear of walls and fences.

• Supervise children whenever they use play equipment, making sure children stay clear of the front and back of swings while in use or limit numbers using bouncy castles or trampolines.

• Keep children away from areas where any lawn mowers are being used. Never allow children to ride on mowers.

• Minimise the risk of bee and insect stings by having children wear shoes and light-coloured clothing. Use insect repellent sparingly on older children and never on infants.