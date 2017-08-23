Heavy rain forces parade organisers to change assembly point in Aughnacloy

Organisers of the 'Last Saturday' Royal Black demonstration in Aughnacloy have changed the assembly point for preceptories and bands following last night's heavy rain.

The main parade will now assembly at the grounds of Aughnacloy College instead of the Tullyvar Road and proceed through the village to the demonstration field on the Caledon Road.

Up to 80 preceptories and a similar number of bands will take part in the procession.

The large parade in the south Tyrone village, hosting a 'Last Saturday' procession for the first time since 2006, will commence at 11.45am.

The districts represented are from the Republic of Ireland, Fermanagh, Primatial, Summerisland, Killyman, Aughnacloy and East Tyrone.

Senior Sir Knights in attendance will include Imperial Grand Registrar, Billy Scott, and Imperial Grand Treasurer, David Livingstone.