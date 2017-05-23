Helicopher used in search for girl

Police say they have located a young girl spotted by a member of the public in the Ministers Walk area of Moneymore on Tuesday morning.

A helicopher circled the village for some time while police tried to establish the exact whereabouts of the girl.

Described as being aged about 12-13 with long blonde hair, wearing a grey cardigan, black shorts, black tights and black pump shoes, she was eventually found by the police A PSNI spokesperson thanked everyone who assisted them in locating and identifying the young girl.