Help find missing 14-year-old schoolgirl Maja Kosmowska

Police are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of missing person 14-year-old Maja Kosmowska.

The youngster from the Eglish/Dungannon area was last seen in Dungannon on October 23 at around 09.30am.

At the time she was wearing a St. Patrick's College Dungannon school uniform.

If anyone has seen Maja or has any knowledge of her whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 601 23/10/17