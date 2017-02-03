Hive of activity for Beekeepers

Clogher Valley Beekeepers’ Association is one of the newest association in Northern Ireland but one of the most enthusiastic.

Although it is a relatively new Beekeeping Association, it never misses an opportunity to draw on expertise and education from neighbouring Associations and from those further afield.

On 24th October 2016 we were privileged to have a very interesting and educational lecture on beekeeping by Gregg Ferris from North Carolina, USA.

Gregg is a beekeeping inspector who examines up to 2000 hives per year.

It is planned to commence a new Preliminary Beekeeping Course in Ballygawley on 6th February 2017@7.30pm The tutor will be once again Mr Brian Dean.

Anyone wishing to attend or seeking further information contact Trevor Watson, HYPERLINK “mailto:cloghervalley@hotmail.co.uk” cloghervalley@hotmail.co.uk or Chester Roulston 07955511694.

The Preliminary Course is tailored towards those who are interested in keeping bees and for those with limited knowledge of beekeeping. The course consists of 7 evening classroom sessions lasting for approx. two hours followed by at least three practical beekeeping sessions in the apiary.

Weather permitting, the practical sessions are normally held late April/early May, at the beehives, covering all aspects of practical beekeeping from finding the queen bee to honey production.

On Monday evening, 25th November Clogher Valley Beekeepers’ Association met at Salleys Restaurant Aughnacloy for the Annual Christmas Dinner and presentation of certificates to those candidates who successfully completed their Preliminary Beekeeping Course in the spring 2016