Hundreds expected for Mid Ulster Boys' Brigade parade at Moneymore

Hundreds of BB members will be on the march next Sunday at the annual church parade and service of the Mid Ulster Battalion.

It will be hosted by 1st Moneymore Company who are looking forward to welcoming officers and boys from throughout the Battalion to the village on Palm Sunday (April 9).

Companies taking part are Armagh, Aughnacloy and Ballymagrane, Bellaghy, Caledon, Castlecaulfield, Castledawson, Cookstown, Culnady, Dungannon, Maghera, Magherafelt, Moneymore, Moy, Newmills, Stewartstown and Tobermore.

The parade will form up at Moneymore Medical Centre, Fair Hill at 2.45pm. The outward route for the Parade will be Fair Hill, Smith Street to High Street where the Parade will proceed along High Street where the Junior Section will turn into Market Street and go to Second Moneymore Presbyterian Church for their service which will be conducted by the Rev John Montgomery.

The company section will then continue to Stonard Street where they will attend 1st Moneymore Presbyterian Church for their service to be conducted by the Rev. George McClelland.

The bands that will lead the parade will be Aughagaskin Flute Band and Crimson Star Accordion Band.