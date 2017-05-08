In pictures: Wall-to-wall sunshine to sizzle for rest of week.

Keep your sun cream at the ready because the rays are set to beat down on Northern Ireland for the rest of the week.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge has advised people to "get out and enjoy the good weather" adding that weather in Northern Ireland is "better than the rest of the UK".

"Today and over the next couple of days certainly it is going to remain largely dry and mostly clear" he said. "Western parts of the UK are doing better than eastern parts which are more dominated by cloud.

"Tomorrow, although there is going to be high cloud, it looks as it is going to be a sunny and relatively calm and conditions look good".

Mr Madge said weather conditions should not break for Northern Ireland until lunchtime on Friday.

"We could see rain by Friday lunchtime and into the weekend in parts," he added. "But beyond that we will see a return to drier weather again.

"Beyond that it is too far to to say."

Temperatures throughout Northern Ireland are set to stay bstween 15 degrees to 17 degrees, according to Mr Madge.

"It will be the same thoughout Northern Ireland, and it is difficult to distinguish between areas with the same conditions although higher temperatures are expected in Enniskillen and Belfast.

"The wall-to-wall sunshine looks very promising and it is time to get out and enjoy it."

A screen shot of temperatures from the Met Office

Sunbathing at Belfast City Hall