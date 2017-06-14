Information evening for Lough Neagh lobby group

Lough Neagh Development Trust, a voluntary body established by local people to bring about local, shared community ownership of Lough Neagh, is to hold an open community information evening at Shanes Castle, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7.30pm in The Old Café – entrance opposite Maghereagh Road.

The meeting will give the local community with an update on the work of the Trust and show what Lough Neagh being owned by the local community would mean for local people.

The meeting will also provide information on how to get involved in the Trust and ‘have their say in the future of Lough Neagh’. Trust Directors will be in attendance to answer questions.

Nigel Kinnaird, Chair of the Trust said: “Lough Neagh is important to us all and local people have a once in a generation opportunity to have a real voice shaping its future. I encourage everyone to come along and hear what’s happening, to get involved and to have their say in the future of Lough Neagh.”