Inspirational Moy artist launches debut exhibition at the Ranfurly

Moy artist Paddy O’Connor has launched his debut exhibition, Finding A Place, showcasing paintings inspired by the stunning landscapes of Sligo and Tyrone.

Paddy’s artistic creations, which are on display at the Ranfurly Arts Centre for the month of October, include oil, chalk, pastel and charcoal paintings of Ben Bulben, Lough Gill, Maeve’s Grave and other hidden gems of the local landscape.

His painting style is influenced by Paul Henry, John Luke, and the expressionistic work of Jack B Yeats.

Paddy, who studied illustration at De Montfort University, and who is originally from Downpatrick, explained the source of his inspiration. He said he was struck by the fleeting light of what WB Yeats called the ‘far western shores’ of Sligo, a landscape he always referred to as his ‘heart’s desire’.

An art teacher at St Patrick’s Maghera, Paddy has been documenting the wilds of the Sligo landscape for more than a decade. Reconstructed from en plein air drawings and his visual memory, the paintings are a stunning visual treat.

“I’m hoping that everyone interested in the Sligo and Tyrone landscapes will come along and view the exhibition”, he said.

There is no cost to see the exhibition, which is available to view during the centre’s opening hours.