Jail sentence for punching partner ‘out of the blue’

A Dungannon man has been sent to jail for seven months after being accused of ‘barbaric violence’ against his partner.

Marito Carvalho, 34, from Granville Park, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

During the hearing, a photograph was presented to the judge showing an injury to the victim’s face, after the defendant punched her three times ‘out of the blue’.

The court heard that on June 21 police were called to the victim’s address after she had been attacked by Carvalho. Police at the scene witnessed the extent of the attack, which left the victim with an open wound below her eye, which required five sutures.

Police arrested Carvalho, who made no comment.

The defence solicitor accepted that this was a case of the most grave nature. The most positive aspect from the defence position was the defendant’s early guilty plea, said the solicitor, who went on to point out that the defendant had also breached bail by contacting his victim.

The pre-sentence report also highlighted the risk of further offending, however, the solicitor said that Carvalho had expressed an intent to keep supporting his family and providing for his children.

On these grounds, the solicitor asked the judge to consider a lengthy suspended sentence for the defendant, who had no prior record.

However, District Judge John Meehan said that only a prison sentence was appropriate for this sort of ‘barbaric violence’ on a woman, who is particularly vulnerable to the defendant’s behaviour given that she is in a relationship with him.

“In my assessment, your account is littered with self-serving versions of the background events, which can only be viewed as your attempt to blame the victim”, said the judge.

“You have a high likelihood of re-offending given your shield of self-rationalisations.”

Judge Meehan also imposed a restraining order valid until October 2019.