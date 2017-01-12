Jewellery of 'sentimental value' taken during two Ballygawley burglaries

Police in Cookstown are appealing for information following two burglaries in the Grange Park area of Ballygawley last night (Wednesday, January 11).

Detective Inspector Will Tate said: "It was reported that sometime between 6pm and midnight entry was gained to a property and quantity of jewellery with sentimental value was taken. Entry was then gained to a neighbouring property with an intention to steal, but fortunately this house was empty.

"Anyone who knows anything about either of these incidents is asked to contact Cookstown Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 964 of 11/01/2017 or 217 of 12/01/17.

"Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and speak to them anonymously."