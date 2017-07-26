Kids flock to charity Teddy Bear’s picnic

Local kids recently had lots of fun with Asda Cookstown’s Community Champion, Janice Gibson, having a ‘bear-y’ good time at the recent BBC Children in Need Teddy Bear’s Picnic which was held in the Parkanaur Walled Garden.

Big kids and little kids alike enjoyed traditional picnic treats and fun and games, including a tombola, spin and win wheel, colouring in and Pudsey-themed crafts alongside their furry friends.

The bears were spruced up ahead of the picnic at a special ‘Repair a Bear’ station thanks to, ‘Bear Doctors’ Jean Reid and Elizabeth Burrows, to ensure they were looking their best.

Janice Gibson, Asda Cookstown Community Champion, said: “I was delighted to kick-start our fundraising celebrations for BBC Children in Need with the Teddy Bear’s Picnic.

“It was great to see all the local kids with their favourite bears get involved with all our activities.

“We had a ‘roaring’ good time, and look forward to more fundraising for BBC Children in Need!”