Lion King Cub School is coming to town…

Simba, Nala, Scar and Mufasa are coming to town for two shows ONLY in an exclusive performance of The Lion King by a rising and talented theatrical group, ‘Lights, Camera…Confidence!’

Children and young people from schools all over Northern Ireland have been through an intense audition and rehearsal routine for the past 4 months to be sure to put on a show that’s not to be missed, with music inspired by the West-End Hit Musical and original routines and effects this is a spectacle that will mesmerise and inspire.

The cast consist of 4-16 year olds from more than 10 schools, both primary and secondary. ‘The Lion King Cub School’ was the brainchild of the groups director Andrea O’Rourke, Co. Tyrone, who has over 15 years experience of working with children and schools in the medium of drama and all things musical and creative.

Sound, Lighting and special effects from well-known companies throughout Northern Ireland all add to this amazing presentation.

Group founder and director Andrea spends her days encouraging children from babies-adults and helping them grow in confidence in all aspects of their lives through drama, music and creativity. This is just the first of many show-stoppers she has planned for the future.

Friday 9th June 7pm, and Sunday 11th June 3pm will be an amazing spectacle in Stewartstown Parochial Hall… Be sure to book your tickets as once they’re gone they’re gone, and limited supply remain. To enrol for future performances: Facebook: Andrea O’Rourke (Lights, Camera…Confidence).

Simba and Nala are played by twin sisters Vitoria and Georgina Smith from Laghey Primary school, Killyman. Scar is Caleb Mccormick From Pomeroy, Zazu is Caiden McCluskey, Clonoe, Timon and Pumba are Conagh Timlin, Coalisland and Eimear McDonald, Moy, head of the hyenas are Oran Nixon, Aoife Hughes and Eve Newell-Hadden, Rafiki is played by Ryan McVeigh, Laghey Primary School and Mufasa by Ellie Taggart, Coalisland