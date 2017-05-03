Local Alzheimer’s Society unites against dementia

Alzheimer’s Society in Mid Ulster is encouraging residents to unite against dementia this Dementia Awareness Week (May 14-20).

On Tuesday, May 16 charity staff and volunteers will be holding a Health and Wellbeing Fair in the Burnavon, Burn Road, Cookstown, 11am – 3pm.

The event is free and light refreshments will be served.

The Health and Wellbeing Fair brings together a variety of charities and organisations in the local area offering advice and support for people to live healthy. Stands will include, Community Safety Partnership, Citizens Advice Centre, Cookstown Leisure Centre, Fold (supported living), Aloe Vera, Carefully Yours Project, Agewell, Home Accidents Prevention MUDC and many more.

The event is an excellent opportunity for people to discover the range of services available in the local area.

This year’s Dementia Awareness Week, Alzheimer’s Society is asking people to come together to unite against dementia, forgetting their differences to help urgently find a cure, improve care, and offer help and understanding.

Adrian Friel, Services Manager for the Northern area said: “We’re calling on people in Mid Ulster to show their support at the Health and Wellbeing Fair this Dementia Awareness Week.

“Dementia doesn’t care who you are; it could affect us all.

“It’s set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes, and so many people are facing it alone.

“People with dementia often feel – and are – misunderstood, marginalised and isolated but with the right support and understanding they can continue to live fulfilling lives and make a contribution to their communities. So, unite with us now and join us on Tuesday, May 15.

1317 people are living with dementia in Mid Ulster. Alzheimer’s Society is here for anyone affected by dementia.

The charity provides information and support, to find out more call the National Dementia Helpline on 0300 222 1122 or visit alzheimers.org.uk/DAW

For more information go to the website and unite now at alzheimers.org.uk