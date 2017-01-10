Local business excellence

Dungannon’s high-flying companies and business people are being encouraged to enter the 2017 Aer Lingus Viscount Awards, in association with Ulster Business.

The Viscount Awards aim to celebrate exceptional businesses and individuals that promote best practice and who have generated significant business success over the last year in areas including innovation, export, employee focus and overall growth.

Last year Dungannon’s Sandvik Mobile Crushers and Screens scooped the Exporter of the Year Award and in 2015, former CEO of Greiner Packaging, Jarek Zasadzinski, was awarded Business Person of the Year.

Aer Lingus will once again fly the shortlisted companies to London to attend a gala awards luncheon on 24th May 2017 at the Institute of Directors’ palatial headquarters on Pall Mall, where the winners will be announced.

Andrea Hunter, Business Development Manager at Aer Lingus said: “We’ve widened the scope of the categories this year to encourage a really diverse range of companies to enter. Companies of all sizes should consider taking part, the only thing they must have in common is that they are best in class. We are interested in the calibre of the achievement and not just the scale of the project, and we’re proud to recognise businesses of all sizes for their successes.

“These awards have become a highly respected barometer of excellence and one of the premier events in the annual business calendar, giving both finalists and winners alike a superb platform to showcase their achievements.”

The Awards will be judged by a high profile and independent judging panel of media and industry experts including: Andrea Hunter, Aer Lingus; David Elliott, Ulster Business; Wendy Austin, BBC, Tracy Meharg, Invest NI; Colin Walsh, Crescent Capital; Margaret Canning, Belfast Telegraph; Gary McDonald, Irish News; Richard Sherriff, News Letter, Alan Taylor, Arthur Cox and Roseann Kelly, Women in Business.

So if your business has experienced a stellar year and you want to shout about your success, have a look for the category – or categories – that best suit you.

Entry forms and criteria can be found at viscountawards.ulsterbusiness.com. Entries by 5pm on March 24.