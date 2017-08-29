Local man to be installed as Christian Endeavour President

In September the Irish Christian Endeavour Union will install a new President to take Office for a year.

Local man Mark Crawford will be installed at the 103rd Irish National Christian Endeavour Convention to be held on Friday 15 and Saturday September 16 in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church.

Mark, a civil engineer who currently lives in Newmills outside Dungannon, with wife Victoria and their two daughters, is a member of Newmills Presbyterian Church.

His strong connections with CE stem back to his childhood in Co. Fermanagh where he attended Knockninny Junior and Young People’s CE. and where his family still reside.

Over the years he has progressed from a young member to taking on various roles within the organisation with a focus primarily on working with Young People. He has served as Young People’s Convenor on both the Enniskillen Area Executive and Irish Union Board level.

It is in this area where his true passion lies and over the last number of years he has led annual summer camps for teenagers involving craft, outdoor pursuits and worship in various forms such as music and drama. During these camps young people are encouraged to explore their faith and be actively involved in organising and leading meetings about chosen themes for the week each year.

As Mark takes on this new role it is his prayer that Irish Christian Endeavour will be strengthened through spreading the Gospel and the training of young people in the service of the Church.

The Local CE Union organising committee has arranged special events for all ages including Juniors, Young People and Seniors as well as two evening rallies.

Everyone will be very welcome these events and further information may be obtained from conventioninformation@gmail.com