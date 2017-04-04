Local pupils attend Faith Awards

On March 21 students from St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon joined hundreds of people both young and old at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Armagh for the Diocesan Faith Award Ceremony.

This event, celebrated by Archbishop Eamon Martin, took place in order to rejoice in the gifts and talents over 400 young people who were there to collect awards for their role in their respective parishes, communities and schools.

Representatives from all over the Archdiocese collected awards, namely the Muiredach Cross Award and the Pope John Paul II Award in an event that has been described as “a fitting celebration for the work of young people in the Diocese.”

The Muiredach Cross Award and the Pope John Paul II Award are prestigious awards in the area of faith development and to receive one is undoubtedly a thing of great honour for those who were being celebrated on this occasion. The Muiredach Cross Award is particularly aimed at the younger members of society throughout the schools in the Diocese.

The young people and their schools/parishes were actively involved throughout the whole ceremony, providing music and displaying the talents that are being put to such good use within their local communities.

The event continued by the introduction of the key note speaker; Mr Joe McKeown. Joe is an experienced youth worker from Youthlink, Belfast and an ambassador for DoCat. Joe engaged all with a humbling testimony of his life, his challenges, achievements and the importance of his faith.

Dermot Kelly, Diocesan Youth Director, commented; “We invited our guest speaker because we have a great relationship with Youthlink and Joe has been a key element in leadership training for ADYC. Joe epitomises that life can be challenging at times but if we all have trust in God anything is possible.”

The evening featured inspiring and lively music by the Caritas Choir Coalisland and the Senior Choir of Holy Trinity College Cookstown. Archbishop Eamon Martin and Canon Eugene Sweeney presented the awards and there was a great sense of achievement and enthusiasm in the Cathedral.