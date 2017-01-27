Local Silver Bands perform at Tattoo

Two local bands have performed live at this year’s Glasgow Tattoo.

Murley Silver Band based in Fivemiletown and Dungannon Silver Band both took part in the 2017 festival last month.

Bass-baritone David Robertson (Murley Silver Band) pictured leading the singing of Burns well-known song Auld Lang Syne during the finale at the Glasgow Tattoo at the SSE Hydro.

Bass-baritone David Robertson from Murley Silver Band also sang, ‘If you’re Irish come into the parlor’, ‘The Irish Rover’ and ‘Bonnie Banks O’ Loch Lomond’and lead the singing of Burn’s well-known song ‘Auld Lang Syne’ during the finale at the Glasgow Tattoo.

Glasgow hosted its first Tattoo in January at the SSE Hydro with 600 performers taking part over three nights.

The event showcased marching bands, musicians and dancers from across Scotland, Ulster and Europe in a three-hour show building up to a grand finale of massed pipe and drums.

The headline act was the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines.

Dunloy Accordion Band and Vow Accordion Band pictured at the Glasgow Tattoo at the SSE Hydro.

Other highlights included the first UK Tattoo performance by Fascinating Drums (Germany), together with an 80-strong dance troupe of Highland dancers and Irish dancers. The 2017 Glasgow Tattoo also featured a packed list of international and local performers.

Both bands posted pictures onto social media keeping their fans at home updated.