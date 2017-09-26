Lotsof experience offered on scheme

People with disabilities throughout Armagh, Dungannon, Craigavon, Banbridge and Newry and Mourne are enjoying a wide range of work experience opportunities with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

The Trust’s Disability Placement Scheme offers a variety of work experience including group horticultural placements, support with arts and crafts in day care settings and administration support.

Bronagh McKeown, Head of Disability Day Services says “We are fully committed to support service users to lead fulfilled lives and to participate in a range of day time opportunities like leisure, education, training and employment.

“Whilst we also work with other organisations and businesses throughout the area to offer day time opportunities, the Trust provides a wide range of placement opportunities for people with disabilities across the health and social care sector.

“Service users greatly value this experience to develop their own knowledge and skills and Trust employees really enjoy getting to know service users and supporting them to reach their full potential.”

Tony McAteer, Training Support at the Clanrye Group added “Working with the Southern Trust has given our young people the opportunity to experience a real working environment whilst developing valuable vocational skills.”

If you require any further information on the Trust’s disability placement scheme or would be in a position to provide a short term placement please contact Ciara O’Hanlon, Equality Manager, Equality Assurance Unit by emailing ciara.ohanlon@southerntrust.hscni.net