Magherafelt householders 'badly shaken' after disturbing burglar

Householders were left badly shaken after a burglar was disturbed during a break-in at their Magherafelt home.
A male intruder gained entry to the house at Killyfaddy Road area on Thursday night.
After being disturbed, the suspect made off from the scene. The home owners were not injured.
The suspect is described as being approximately 5' 8, of a heavy build and middle aged.
Police are appealing to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with reference 150.
Alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”