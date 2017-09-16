Magherafelt police urge young people to 'show respect for deceased'

Magherafelt police are appealing to parents to help them stamp out under-age drinking and anti-social behaviour in the town.

It follows an incident at a local burial ground last night in which police seized alcohol after the young people ran off.

Appealing for help, a PSNI spokesperson said: "We can't do this on our own and need your support as parents to tackle underage drinking and associated anti-social behaviour."

The spokesperson added: "To those kiddiewinks who ran off from us, we now have your drink and know where your latest hideout is. Feel free to drop into the station where we can discuss the dangers of alcohol consumption and having respect for the deceased."