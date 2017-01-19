Magherafelt restaurant staff hold fundraiser for Joe

A Magherafelt restaurant is holding a fund raising event today to help a mother who is donating part of her liver and one of her kidneys to her four-year-old son.

Staff at the El Toro are holding a special lunch and giving all takings, including wages and tips they earn, to Joe Lamont and mum Sarah, from Ballymena, to send them to Disney after they have recovered from surgery.

Sarah is expected to give part of her liver to Joe next Wednesday at Birmingham City Hospital.

It’s only the fourth time the fourth time in 20 years that the operation has been carried out in the United Kingdom.

Then she will have to undergo future surgery to give Joe one of her kidney’s.

Joe was born with a rare condition known as autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD). In addition, he developed liver disease from a bad case of sepsis.

Sarah’s friend, Andrea McMillen, from Maghera, urged people to come along and support the fundraiser (12noon to 3pm).

She explained that her daughter, Kerry-Ann, who works in the El Toro, wanted to help and suggested organising something with other staff members.

“I would urge everybody to come along for the lunch as everything will go towards Joe and Sarah, and if they want to make a donation they can,” she added.

Andrea said they are hoping to raise £7,000 to assist the family.