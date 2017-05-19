Magherafelt’s new public artwork to be put in place

Final preparations are underway to install Magherafelt’s new piece of public art, costing an estimated £46,000.

The roundabout at Market Square in the town centre is the new home for the ‘Our Story’ sculpture, created by the artist, Maurice Harron.

The acclaimed sculptor used designs submitted by more than 200 local people, including school children, community groups and individual members of the public.

Featuring individual panels depicting aspects of life important to the community, from family and children to history, work, music and dance, the artwork is laser-cut into marine quality steel, with large panels topped by a bronze sphere, representing the globe, and patterned using the ancient celtic art ‘Laten’.

The sculpture is the finishing touch to the £1.9m public realm scheme in the town centre, funded by Mid Ulster District Council and the Department for Communities.

The scheme brought new paving, seating, lighting and planting to Broad Street, Queen Street, Rainey Street, Market Street and The Diamond.

Originally developed in 2010 by the former Magherafelt District Council, the plans for the public realm scheme were agreed following a period of consultation between September 2011 and March 2012.

The engagement through workshops, public meetings and some 230 consultation responses captured the views of local residents, as well as the education, business and community sectors in the Magherafelt area.

Works to facilitate the installation of the ‘Our Story’ Sculpture will commence shortly, with installation by the public realm contractor in early June.