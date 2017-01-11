Magherafelt woman ‘unable to look at herself’ before amazing weight loss transformed life

A Magherafelt woman has said she is the happiest she has ever been after weight loss of 5.5stone “completely transformed” her life.

Sales assistant Pamela said she first decided to do something about her growing waistline last January as she was fed up and unable to look at herself in the mirror.

Losing 5.5stone has allowed her to look in the mirror and like what she sees

Now, over five stone lighter, she said she has found a new passion for shopping and that her transformation has given her a new lease for life.

And she thanks her local Slimming Word group for helping her get there.

Speaking out about her journey, Pamela said: “Before I joined Joanne’s Slimming World Group I was so unhappy, my body was not a pretty sight, out of shape and in my eyes not very unattractive.

“The worst thing about being overweight was getting out of breath whilst working or walking.

“For me shopping for clothes was always a disaster, I found that most clothes I liked where in smaller sizes and I ended up buying clothes that I didn’t really like but only because they fitted.”

With her confidence at an all time low, she added: “Going out with friends and family was awful due to my confidence and how I was feeling in myself.”

But, just one year later, the mum-of-two is a new woman and says she is looking forward to the new year. And how she did it is no secret.

“My eating before joining Slimming World wasn’t very healthy,” she continued. “Since joining I absolutely love the amount of filling free foods I can eat like rice, pasta, potatoes, lean meat, fish, fruit, vegetables and not have to count, weigh or measure.

“It’s been so worthwhile - losing weight has transformed my life completely - I am more confident and outgoing.

“I am able to look at myself in the mirror and like what I see. I will definitely work hard to keep my weight off (but) I am so glad I walked in to Joanne’s group in Magherafelt in January.”

The group meets on Thursdays in Magherafelt’s Meadowbank Pavilion at 10am, 12pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm.