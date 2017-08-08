Mairead’s work revealed at the Irish Museum of Modern Art

Award winning film maker Beragh woman Mairead McClean, who has lived and worked for the past 25 years in London had her work revealed this summer, at the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

The artist and filmmaker whose work disrupts and restructures events from the past, highlighting the unreliability of both history and memory.

Through the use of sound, still and moving image, material evidence is re-opened and re-examined and a new vantage point is created.

The award-winning filmmaker who has produced work around the themes of memory, identity and migration. Her most recent video ‘No More,’ won the inaugural MAC International Art Prize, in October 2014.

Mairead said, “Being in IMMA’s collection means that my work has a visibility and reach that stretches beyond what I would have envisaged. Through the Hennessy Art Fund, this chosen video work will now become a significant part of our public inheritance for future generations to experience.”

Hennessy Ireland and IMMA had three other artists whose works were selected to be purchased by The Hennessy Art Fund for IMMA Collection 2017. Ciarán Murphy, Mark Garry and Yuri Pattison saw their works added to the IMMA National Collection of Contemporary and Modern Art. They will join the company of esteemed artists such as Louis le Brocquy, Patrick Scott and Katie Holten.

In 2016 Hennessy Ireland formed a unique partnership with IMMA to help fund the purchase of important works by Irish and Irish based artists for the National Collection.

Works that show excellence and innovation within contemporary art developments, and which represent a signal moment of achievement with the artist’s practice and capture a moment in time of Irish culture. They must also have been made within the previous five years.

Artists are nominated by a selection panel, including IMMA Director, Sarah Glennie and Head of Collections, Christina Kennedy and independent guest curator, Roscommon based visual artist Linda Shevlin.

Linda has curated, facilitated and managed both large and small-scale visual arts projects including the 53rd Venice Biennale where she was project manager for the representative artists Gareth Kennedy and Sarah Browne and Radical Actions at RMIT Galleries, Melbourne as part of Culture Ireland’s 2016 international programme I Am Ireland.

IMMA welcomed over 580,000 visitors in 2016 making it the second most popular free visitor attraction in Ireland.