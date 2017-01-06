Major development plan for Magherafelt’s Rainey Street

Plans are in the pipeline for four new retail units as part of a major commercial development at Rainey Street in Magherafelt.

The mixed use scheme also comprises 11 apartments (including retention with minor alterations to 39 Rainey Street with minor alterations to the building’s facade and extension/alteration of existing rear return), amenity space, pedestrian link/pend and ancillary site works at 39-41 Rainey Street.

The applicant is Glenmark Developments.

Members of Mid Ulster Council will consider the application, which is marked for approval by planners, when they meet next Monday night.

There have been calls for improvements to the appearance of Rainey Street to keep it inline with regeneration work which has taken place elsewhere in the town.

Work on Magherafelt’s £3.5m regeneration scheme was completed shortly before Christmas.

DUP Councillor Paul McLean, who called for the planning application at 39 Rainey Street to be approved, welcomed the planning department’s decision.

He said this innovative mixed development would help regenerate this part of Magherafelt town centre.

“I’m delighted that the planners have evenutally come to a conclusion to propose an approval of this scheme,” he said.

The proposed development is understood to be at the former telephone exchange, and if it goes ahead will an important link between Rainey Street and the Union Road car park.

Recently, planners passed a new artwork for the Diamond roundabout in the town centre.

Work has yet to commence on the £46k orb-topped sculpture named ‘our story’, which was created by artist Maurice Harron, who took his inspiration from 200 designs submitted by local school children.

It will be located near the Three Spires artwork which, according to some locals, has given an ultra modern appearance to The Diamond area of Magherafelt.