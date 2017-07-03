Major investment for firm promises 20 jobs

A Dungannon company has announced a £475,000 investment and promised 20 new jobs.

Restwell Manufacturing Ltd is investing the money to expand its production capabilities and workforce with support from Invest Northern Ireland.

The company is recruiting 20 new jobs over the coming months, encouraging applications from school leavers and those returning to work. The Coalisland-based business manufactures mattresses, headboards and divan beds for the wholesale and retail markets.

Invest NI has offered Restwell Manufacturing over £112,000 towards the purchase of new equipment, marketing costs and the recruitment of the 20 new jobs.

Speaking about Restwell’s expansion plans, Director Artur Slizak, said: “Demand for our mattresses is growing across the Republic of Ireland and UK as customers look for locally made, quality products.

Invest NI’s guidance and support is enabling us to quickly put in place the resources needed to take advantage of these potential sales.

“The new equipment we’ve purchased gives us the capacity to deliver our target volumes and recruitment is ongoing to expand our team of production operatives.

Participation on Invest NI’s Design Active programme has also been hugely beneficial in establishing our brand image. We are rolling out targeted marketing plans, including attendance at trade shows, to help increase our customer base and grow the business.”

Welcoming the investment, Jeremy Fitch, Invest NI’s Executive Director of Business and Sector Development, said: “Restwell is an entrepreneurial manufacturing business which is positioning itself to take advantage of the demand among trade suppliers for simply made mattresses.

The 20 new jobs include 15 production operatives, two delivery drivers, a Production Manager and a Production Supervisor.

Thirteen of the roles are already in place.