Man arrested over 1982 murder of former Dungannon UDR man

A 54-year-old man has been released after being arrested by officers from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch about the murder of James Gibson in Coalisland in 1982.

Mr Gibson (50) was shot dead by the IRA as he stopped his Ulsterbus to let children off at Annaghmore crossroads outside Coalisland.

The victim, from Dungannon, was a former UDR soldier.

A widower with seven children, Gibson had resigned from the force in 1980.

The 54-year-old man was arrested on Monday. He was released pending a report being sent to the PPS.